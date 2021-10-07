West Cork Building Supplies now gives even more choice!

THE team at West Cork Building Supplies are ready to welcome you to their newly refurbished trade and retail store in Clonakilty, where you’ll find everything you need for your home from the foundation to roof and much more besides.

With over 25 years of experience, coupled with a well-deserved and long standing reputation for suppling only quality products, services and expert advice, at West Cork Building Supplies our new store is packed with not only high quality home DIY products but with a huge range of building, plumbing and electrical material expertly sourced to supply our local and regional tradespeople and the construction industry.

Whether you are about to undertake some overdue repairs or you have decided on a complete home renovation we can supply you with quality products and expert advice.

Our all new family-friendly store lay-out has a lot more space and with this you can choose from one of West Cork’s largest selections of paint under one roof, with interior and exterior colours from Dulux, Fleetwood, Colourtrend, Cuprinol and Ronseal as well as all you want when it comes to brushes, rollers and any other accessory you’ll need. Of course, we can also mix your own paint colour for you in store.

Then, make your way to our bathroom showroom where you’ll find the latest products from the Sonas Bathroom range, everything from the most up-to-date shower units, whirlpool bath tubs, taps, toilets, mirrors and bathroom storage units.

Or, choose from our extensive range flooring solutions. Whether it laminate, engineered or solid hardwood you want, we can help you create the perfect look for your home.

Additionally, we stock a huge range of both interior and exterior doors in all materials including oak and walnut available.

And when it comes to retro-fitting your home to take advantage of the latest in renewable technology, here at West Cork Building Supplies, our plumbing department is your one-stop-shop for top of the line quality retro-fitting products from heat pumps to solar, to wood pellet stoves we can help with expert, impartial advice and experience.

Don’t forget that we also have a great choice of garden furniture, gardening tools, horticulture materials and gardening accessories ready for when you want to get back into the garden.

With the Winter months closing in we have instore specials on portable heaters, fuel storage and electric blanks and much more.

Remember, if we haven’t got what you are looking for in stock we can source it for you.

As members of the Homevalue DIY Stores & Builders Merchants group we can guarantee our customers competitive prices that you’ll be hard pushed to find elsewhere and as we are a locally owned and run company, employing 30 full-time and six part-time staff our business is built on good relationships and repeat business. And this repeat business is all due to our staff who provide a second to none service.

We also have plenty of car parking space and can arrange delivery if needed.

We have big plans already in place to make this Christmas the best year yet at West Cork Building Supplies and remember, we pride ourselves on our top quality products and our customer service, we are here to help.

Clonakilty Industrial Hall, Park Rd, Clogheen, Clonakilty, Co. Cork ● 023 883 4249