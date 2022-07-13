WELCOME TO WEST CORK: Sushi chef anchors down far from home

PIOTR Wojakowski followed fish from Poland to Ireland and on to Japan. From angling in freshwater lakes near his home city of Sosnowiec to fish mongering in Field’s SuperValu in Skibbereen, to fish sushi training in Tokyo.

A Sosnowiec native, Piotr is from a city of just over 200,000 in southern Poland famed for the country’s first mining museum. It is less than 10 miles away from another larger city, Katowice. A rural dweller he was not.

A qualified chef, lured by friends’ bait of certain employment, he moved to West Cork in 2007.

Like catadromous fish, he migrated from freshwater to salty seaside, you could say!

Arriving on a Monday he stepped into a new job on Tuesday and spent a few months acclimatising to rural living and a new country.