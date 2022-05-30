WELCOME TO WEST CORK: I love to call Clonakilty home

HUMAN connection is what matters most to Yousra Fares. People powered her desire to leave Algeria. People powered her desire to stay in West Cork. People are central to her current job and her aspirational future.

Yousra arrived in Ireland with husband Rami in November 2020 escaping a restricted life in Algeria. Constricted by limitations, people crave futures open to possibility. In a place where hope and possibility exists. Thankfully Ireland is that place of possibility where Yousra hopes to base her future.

When we meet it is Ramadan, a month of fasting be- tween sunrise and sunset. Inexperienced minds and bellies might wobble in fright at the premise but Yousra shines a positive light.

‘It is like Christmas every night,’ she says.

She explains how wonderful it is when families get together over every evening meal. A mini celebration and reward at sunset after a day of fasting. Technology allows her to share the dinner table remotely with her family in Algiers.

This connection is vital for Yousra. She tries to speak daily with her mother Nawel Bachta.