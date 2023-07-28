Weekend water restrictions for Clonakilty

OVERNIGHT water restrictions will continue in Clonakilty and the surrounding area this weekend.

The nighttime water restrictions will be in place from 11pm each night until 7am the following morning.

They are in place to 'allow reservoir levels to recover overnight and maintain a consistent supply of drinking water for customers during the day,' according to Uisce Éireann.

The areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network. In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower, Barrick Hill, Reenascreena, Santry North, Santry South, Inchinattin, Tullig, Carrigfadda, Glanbrack, Maulatallavally, Knocks, Threegneeves and Gortroe.

Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan said: 'We must continue with the restrictions over the weekend due to the continued high demand for water in the area. I continue to call on customers in West Cork to play their part in ensuring there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer.

'It is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference, for example, turning off the hose, avoiding power washing and checking for leaks on outdoor taps.'

'We will continue to monitor the levels at all our supplies over the coming weeks and months and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.'

The restrictions will be in place until further notice.