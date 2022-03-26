Wedding planner Peter Kelly is transforming Ross convent

CELEBRITY wedding planner Peter Kelly is working to transform the Sisters of Mercy Convent in Rosscarbery into a family home, and also a tourist attraction.

The 130-year-old Rosscarbery convent, which was purchased by the wedding planner and TV presenter and his family in July 2020, has received €9,000 for external joinery repair under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

‘We are delighted to be investing our time and money on this beautiful property and we are, of course, grateful for any heritage supports,’ said Peter.

Peter confirmed that the convent is not only going to be his family home, it’s likely to become a tourism attraction, too.

Peter has been directly involved in the renovation work and said he is looking forward to preserving the historic building. He has already spent months cleaning and clearing the property. ‘The building is habitable,’ he said, ‘but we are looking forward to bringing some of the original features back to their former glory.’

‘Over the years,’ Peter said, ‘I enjoyed working on projects like this for clients, now it’s great to be able to do this for ourselves.’

An allocation of €4m will be spent on 512 heritage projects throughout the country – with 33 projects approved in Cork city and county – including four in West Cork.

Meanwhile, No 2 Pearse Street in Clonakilty is to receive €10,000 for roof repair, leadwork and the repair of the external wall.

In Kinsale, the yacht club at Lower O’Connell Street is to receive €11,000 for external joinery repair, while in Macroom, St Catherine’s at Sleveen East on Chapel Hill is to receive €10,000 for external joinery repair.

The scheme is not limited to private dwellings, it also provides assistance to a wide range of other important heritage structures and historic landmarks.