Weather warning issued as wind and rain spark outages across West Cork

A YELLOW weather warning for both wind and rain has been issued for West Cork and the rest of Munster as strong winds and isolated thunderstorms are forecast for much of Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.

Met Éireann issued two separate warnings encompassing West Cork and beyond this morning (Wednesday 11th).

The first is a wind warning which will be in place until 12pm today. Strong west to southwest winds with gusts of 90 to 110km/h have already caused power outages across the region this morning.

ESB customers in Skibbereen, Dunmanway, Ballydehob and the Newcestown/Beal na Bláth area have been without power at various points, following some early morning thunder and lightning.

The largest outage is in the Ballydehob/Schull area, where over 1,800 customers are currently without power.

ESB crews are working to restore any faults that arise as quickly as possible.

The second weather warning is valid from 6pm this evening until midnight tonight, although the wind and rain is expected to continue into tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann has warned of the possibility of spot flooding in some locations, while winds with gusts of up to 90-110km/h are expected again.

Keep up to date with any power outages with the ESB's Power Check Map.