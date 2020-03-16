SIR – I completely agree that we Israelis are slowly taking back all our lands that were annexed by the Trans-Jordanian Forces and their allies from Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Sudan and Saudi Arabia in 1947 and why not?

It is not an Arab country, it is not a Muslim country, it is not a Catholic, Buddist or Hindu country. It is a Jewish country and will remain so, no matter who is elected to run the government of the Jewish State and his BDS crowd will not succeed in wiping Israel off the face of the earth.

The Arab Palestinians had their opportunities and refused what was offered and now it is too late. There will not be an Arab Palestinian State; automony maybe, but no State.

So Teegan and Storey and their BDS friends can rant and rave, we don’t care, we will continue to fight and protect our land and whoever doesn’t like, has a choice of other countries to live in.

Those who want to stay, contribute, and be loyal citizens, welcome one and all.

Maerton Davis,

68 Hermon Street,

Kfar Vradim 2514700

Israel.