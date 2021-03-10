News

We mark the Crossbarry Ambush centenary; Star appoints first female editor; Hermits on the move to Dunmanway; Sad end to Gordon Elliott's gallop; Phil Healy produces the race of her; Pregnant in a pandemic; Ideas to celebrate Mother's Day

March 10th, 2021 7:28 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Hermits on the move to Dunmanway
• Star appoints first female editor
• Special Feature: We mark the Crossbarry Ambush centenary
• Sad end to Gordon Elliott's gallop
• A round-up of Patrick's Day events

In Sport:

• Phil Healy produces the race of her life at European Championships
• Orla Cronin wins Camogie All-Star Award
• Tribute to the late Ned Cleary
• Andrea's rugby Stock rising in London

In Life & Community:

• Pregnant in a pandemic – West Cork women share their experiences
• Ideas to celebrate Mother's Day

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MARCH 11th

