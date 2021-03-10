We mark the Crossbarry Ambush centenary; Star appoints first female editor; Hermits on the move to Dunmanway; Sad end to Gordon Elliott's gallop; Phil Healy produces the race of her; Pregnant in a pandemic; Ideas to celebrate Mother's Day

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Hermits on the move to Dunmanway
• Star appoints first female editor
• Special Feature: We mark the Crossbarry Ambush centenary
• Sad end to Gordon Elliott's gallop
• A round-up of Patrick's Day events
In Sport:
• Phil Healy produces the race of her life at European Championships
• Orla Cronin wins Camogie All-Star Award
• Tribute to the late Ned Cleary
• Andrea's rugby Stock rising in London
In Life & Community:
• Pregnant in a pandemic – West Cork women share their experiences
• Ideas to celebrate Mother's Day
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MARCH 11th
