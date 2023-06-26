Water restrictions lifted in Clonakilty

NIGHT-TIME water restrictions that have been in place in Clonakilty have now been lifted, however Uisce Éireann has advised that there may be a need to reintroduce the restrictions should there be another prolonged dry spell in the coming weeks.

Restrictions were in place due to a high demand for water, combined with low rainfall levels.

Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council will continue to monitor reservoir levels to determine if further restrictions are required.

Speaking about conserving water, Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan said: 'The night-time restrictions in Clonakilty were necessary to give the reservoirs time to replenish and allowed us to maintain water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours.”

'If we see another prolonged dry spell combined with high demand, it may be necessary to impose further water restrictions. I would again ask that everyone in Clonakilty, and West Cork in general, continue to play their part by helping conserve water, especially during the summer months.'

O'Riordan also encouraged the public to report any visible leaks on the public network via the Uisce Éireann website at www.water.ie.