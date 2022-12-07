News

Water outage planned for Dunmanway tonight

December 7th, 2022 2:27 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Water should be restored in Dunmanway and surrounding areas tomorrow.

Share this article

Irish Water is working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible for customers in Dunmanway following an ESB power outage.

The utility is working with Cork County Council to restore normal water supply following last night's ESB power outage at the water treatment plant, which has resulted in low water pressure.

Customers in Dunmanway, and surrounding areas, may experience reduced water pressure, particularly on higher ground, as well as intermittent water outages, said a spokesperson.

Irish Water said the supply is expected to be restored by Thursday, but a planned outage will be required tonight because production at the plant needs to be restarted.

‘Irish Water would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused when power outages occur,’ said Niall O’Riordan, operations lead for Irish Water. He also thanked customers for their patience.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.