Excellence acknowledged at SCC prizegiving ceremony

“EXCELLENCE is deciding that what you do matters – and then doing it as well as you possibly can” said principal Sarah Buckley in her address at the recent Schull Community College prizegiving ceremony, where she emphasised that excellence is about giving your personal best in all areas of life.

She highlighted the importance of hard work, resilience, ambition, inclusion and kindness, while acknowledging the support of teachers, SNAs, parents and guardians in helping students reach their potential.

The ceremony celebrated student achievement across academics, sport, music and extracurricular activities. Guest speaker was past pupil Triona McCarthy, originally from Schull, who has enjoyed a varied career in beauty, fashion, journalism and television. Her lively and engaging account of her career journey entertained the audience as she shared memorable experiences and offered students advice on embracing opportunities and navigating life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Killian Power received the Best Leaving Certificate Results award, having achieved the maximum 625 points, placing him among the top one per cent of candidates nationally. His results reflected six years of dedication, determination and consistent hard work. He is now studying physics in the Netherlands. Fiona Mehaffey received the Best Junior Cycle Results award after achieving six distinctions across six subjects.

Sofia Harrap was named Student of the Year in recognition of her academic success, sporting achievements and contribution to school life. She also received one of two Bollinger Scholarships, which provide annual bursaries of €4,000 towards undergraduate studies. Established through the generosity of local benefactors Bill and Judy Bollinger, the scholarships recognise students who demonstrate academic commitment and make a positive contribution to school life. The second scholarship was awarded to Jack O’Shea, who is studying aerospace engineering at South East Technological University in Carlow and volunteers with the West Cork Jesters.

Senior subject award recipients included Amy Catalano Wilde, who received the Finola and Denis Quinlan Music Award; Ben Greenham Taylor, recognised in Leaving Certificate art, Irish and music; Ruby McCarthy Fisher, who received awards in home economics and construction studies; Patrick Harrington for agricultural science; Jacob Collins for senior STEM; Cathal Smith for senior business and economics; and Liadh O’Donovan for the LCVP Link Award. Transition Year awards went to Max Robinson for personal growth, Annaleigh Barry for being a learner, Oisín O’Regan for civic and community engagement, and Heidi Hogan for career exploration.

Junior Cycle subject awards recognised achievement across a range of disciplines. Caoimhe Delalande received the art award, Sarah Hellen the home economics award, Lyra Minhall the STEM award, Eoin Ruttle the woodwork award, Hannah O’Driscoll the engineering award and Caoilainn Cash the ethos award. The Junior Cycle Music Award was jointly presented to Tara Callinan and Martha O’Leary. In sport, Ryan O’Driscoll was named Sportsperson of the Year. Sailor of the Year went to Lucy Copithorne, Fintan O’Brien and Karen Dukelow received the male and female footballer of the year awards, while Dylan O’Driscoll and Ella Camier were named male and female basketballers of the year. Daniel Copithorne and Mattias Cogan received special 2026 awards for outstanding achievement in sport, having represented Ireland in sailing and rowing, respectively. The ceremony celebrated the wide range of achievements and contributions of Schull Community College students, recognising their hard work, commitment and involvement in school life.