WATCH: West Cork man performs sign language version of 'Lost in the thick of it’ by The Coronas

A West Cork father of two has created a music video original with his sign language version of The Coronas latest single ‘Lost in the thick of it’.
Richie O’Mahony, from Union Hall, is a big fan of The Coronas and when he decided to use the group’s new single as a sign language teaching aid for two children he never imagined the impact this ‘lockdown’ project would have.
Read the full story in Thursday's Southern Star
