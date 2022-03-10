WATCH: West Cork farmer surprises family on return home from New Zealand

Brendan Crowley surprised his family in Bauravilla, Skibbereen yesterday when he arrived home unannounced from New Zealand where he works as an agricultural contractor and manages a 600 cow dairy farm.

Mum and dad Marguerite and Michael were totally overjoyed to see their 25-year-old son after four years, and the tech-savvy family shared the heartwarming scenes on TikTok and Twitter (see above).

See next week's Southern Star to see how despite being 18,000km apart, the family use a camera app so they can all help out with the busy calving season.

(We're not crying... you're crying!)