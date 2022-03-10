News

WATCH: West Cork farmer surprises family on return home from New Zealand

March 10th, 2022 9:45 AM

By Southern Star Team

A screenshot from @michellecrowleyyy's video on TikTok

Brendan Crowley surprised his family in Bauravilla, Skibbereen yesterday when he arrived home unannounced from New Zealand where he works as an agricultural contractor and  manages a 600 cow dairy farm.

Mum and dad Marguerite and Michael were totally overjoyed to see their 25-year-old son after four years, and the tech-savvy family shared the heartwarming scenes on TikTok and Twitter (see above).

See next week's Southern Star to see how despite being 18,000km apart, the family use a camera app so they can all help out with the busy calving season.

(We're not crying... you're crying!)

***

