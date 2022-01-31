WATCH: The future of payments is here - and Paymentsense need your help to sell it

Calling all super-skilled sales professionals and entrepreneurs! The future of payments is here. And we need your help to sell it.

Ever since we set up shop, we’ve endeavoured to change the game.

In fact, in six short years, we’ve become one of Ireland’s biggest names in payments. But while we’re proud of what we’ve achieved, we’re now ready to take the next step in our evolution – but we need you to make it happen.

The Role

We’re looking for experienced sales professionals who can get under the skin of one of Ireland’s most comprehensive payment solution offers – then show business owners just what they might be missing without it. But we’ll make it easy.

With cutting edge card machines, easy-access business funding, integrated payments and a network of over 600 ePOS partners, you’ll have all the tools you need to make deal after deal. And, with speedy customer onboarding, you’ll be able to take your earning power to the next level, too.

The Benefits

• Average commission of €680 per deal

• Residual payments every month – kicking in for our Gold and Platinum sellers who earn continuously from every account, for as long as they're a customer, with no further work from you

• Freedom of being self-employed, working your own hours and managing your own patch

• Full training – with plenty of additional support throughout your time with us

• A short sell cycle and daily settlement of your commissions

What we look for

• A desire to drive your sales career forward – some experience of payment or financial products can be beneficial, but not essential

• An entrepreneurial spirit

• A desire and hunger to close deals

• The confidence to deal with decision-makers

• A consultative approach

Ready to take on the challenge? If you’ve got a passion for people, sales and tech, we’d love to hear from you.

To apply or for more information email [email protected] com