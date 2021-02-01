WATCH: TG4 documentary to revisit vicious Cork murder

Sinéad O'Leary tells her story on this week's Finné on TG4 which airs on Wednesday night at 9:30pm.

On a fateful night in April 2002, Sinéad O’Leary (19) had her world turned upside down when she and her friend, Nichola Sweeney (20) were viscously assaulted in an unprovoked attack by Peter Whelan at Nichola’s home in Rochestown, Cork when they were in their late teens.

Sadly Nichola lost her life that night and Sinéad was left with serious injuries after being stabbed 20 times in this random act of violence.

In this episode, Sinéad recalls the harrowing events of that night and her efforts to come to terms with her PTSD, efforts not helped by her unending battle to prevent her assailant being released on parole to her native Cork.

Award-winning documentary series, Finné explores the personal testimony of those who have lived through trying times. Here, they tell their stories from the inside out.

The programme will air on TG4 on Wednesday night and can be viewed worldwide on the TG4 player on TG4.ie