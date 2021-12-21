WATCH: €750,000 investment for Bantry Hospital's Local Injury Unit

A €750,000 investment is currently underway at Bantry General Hospital’s Local Injury Unit.
The purpose-built facility should be finalised by mid-February.
Read the full story in this week's Southern Star - out Wednesday.
Video by Jackie Keogh.
December 21st, 2021 4:27 PM
By Jackie Keogh
Share this article
A €750,000 investment is currently underway at Bantry General Hospital’s Local Injury Unit.
The purpose-built facility should be finalised by mid-February.
Read the full story in this week's Southern Star - out Wednesday.
Video by Jackie Keogh.
Share this article
Follow the authorFollow @https://twitter.com/KeoghJackie
Sport
4 hours ago