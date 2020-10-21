WATCH: Cork and Kerry mayors in joint appeal on Covid restrictions

The three Mayors in Cork and Kerry have joined forces in an appeal to the people of their counties to adhere to public health restrictions and redouble their efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus as the country heads into Level 5 of the National Framework for Living with Covid 19.

In a joint video message, the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linihan Foley, the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh and the Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen have urged all those they represent to make a renewed effort to protect themselves and others at this critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three local authorities in Cork and Kerry work closely together through long-established regional emergency management structures, and since the beginning of the pandemic have been coordinating an inter-agency regional response to the coronavirus with the other agencies, namely the Health Service Executive and An Garda Síochána.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said; “As a mother and a grandmother, I know the importance of family and staying in contact. I know that many sacrifices have been made in the way we live. But we must continue to make the right choices to protect our families, our neighbours, our loved ones and those throughout Cork County who have provided vital support to our community this year. By following the HSE’s advice and that of your GP, you can reduce the strain on frontline workers and healthcare facilities.’

Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr Joe Kavanagh commented, “As much as we would wish it away, the reality is that the coronavirus is still with us, it hasn’t gone away. I know it’s much easier said than done, but keeping our distance is absolutely vital to stop the spread. To all the people isolating at home right now and finding it tough, stay the course – we truly appreciate what you are doing for the benefit of your community’s health and we thank you. Know that your community supports you and don’t forget to access your local community response forum if you need their help while you’re isolating.”

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen said: ‘Like everyone in Kerry, I know people and families who have been severely impacted by the coronavirus. Unfortunately, nobody is immune. It’s understandable that we are all getting weary and anxious about restrictions on how we live our lives. But there is so much at stake. I know this is a challenge for all of us. But remember, everyone has a part to play.’

Community supports are available in Cork and Kerry through FREE Community Call helplines, open 9am to 5pm, seven days a week:

Cork County Council - 1800 805 819 email [email protected]

Cork City Council - 1800 222 226 email [email protected]

Kerry County Council - 1800 807 009 email [email protected]