WATCH: Actress Emily Blunt addresses rumours she owns a house in West Cork



Actress Emily Blunt has dispelled rumours she owns a house in West Cork.

Speaking to The Bellissimo Files YouTube channel, Blunt said: 'I wish I had a house in West Cork. That'd be fab.'

In November we mentioned that Blunt had spent time at a Goleen house that was left to her husband John Krasinski by his great, great grandmother, who was from the Mizen area.

Blunt was asked about her West Cork connection during an interview promoting Wild Mountain Thyme alongside her co-star Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades series).

