WATCH: 16-year-old Bantry poet shares poem for International Women's Day

March 8th, 2022 3:39 PM

By Southern Star Team

West Cork poet Lavie Olupona (right) and Jessie McCarthy Adair

On this day - International Women’s Day - The Southern Star is proud to feature the young West Cork poet Lavie Olupona reading ‘Let Our Voices Be Heard’ accompanied by Jessie McCarthy Adair as part of the ‘Wheel of Dreams’ film.

***

