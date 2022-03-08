On this day - International Women’s Day - The Southern Star is proud to feature the young West Cork poet Lavie Olupona reading ‘Let Our Voices Be Heard’ accompanied by Jessie McCarthy Adair as part of the ‘Wheel of Dreams’ film.
WATCH: 16-year-old Bantry poet shares poem for International Women's Day
March 8th, 2022 3:39 PM
