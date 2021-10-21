Warm and Sustainable choices this winter with Bandon Co-op

MORE and more people are choosing sustainable options when lighting fires this winter. We have all become more aware of carbon emissions, air pollution and renewable sources.

However, we still want products that perform well and produce the maximum amount of heat in our homes.

Bandon Co-op is responding to changing customer demands and this winter sees the addition to the fuel range of more sustainable fuel options. Maintaining its reputation for value, the pricing at Bandon Co-o is unbeatable and the famous fuel sale is now running over three weeks (Oct 11th – 30th), giving customers more opportunities to visit their local stores and place their orders for the winter ahead.

Some of the new products include:

SUPERTHERM SMOKELESS COAL

• Supertherm smokeless fuel is a consistent and easy to light smokeless coal which generates a high heat, banks well overnight, and produces up to 80% less smoke than coal.

• Great value smokeless fuel for open fires and glass fronted stoves

• High heat output and low ash content

• Long burning time

• Can be banked in overnight

• Suitable for use in smoke free zones

• Available in 20kg and 40kg

BALCAS WOOD PELLETS

• Ideal for use on wood pellet boilers and stoves.

• Balcas wood pellet fuel conforms to the highest quality standards in the market, with an extremely low moisture and ash content. Users of this high-grade product can expect:

• Up to 40% savings on annual energy bills

• Reduced Carbon emissions

• Low CO2 content

• Low ash content 0.3%

• Guaranteed minimum heat value

KILN DRIED WOOD

• Ideal for wood burning stoves, open fires or fire pits.

• Firewood needs to be low in moisture to burn well and to produce maximum heat. From when the drying process is complete, kiln dried firewood is never exposed to any dampness during packaging, transport or delivery. This results in a consistently reliable product. With a quality product such as this, there will be no smouldering in the fire causing blackening of the glass, since the wood has been dried right through to the centre. With properly dried firewood, you’ll get logs that light easily and burn for longer with higher heat.

For information on our entire fuel range and our range of fireside accessories, see www.bandoncoop.ie.

All items available in buy in store at our locations in Bandon, Kinsale & Enniskeane.