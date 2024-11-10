Walter Ryan-Purcell to stand for Michael Collins' Independent Ireland party in Cork North-West

Independent Ireland has announced Walter Ryan-Purcell as the party’s general election candidate for the Cork North West.

Mr Ryan-Purcell has previously worked in marketing, recycling, and the food industry and ran the Loughbeg Farm food products, and featured on RTÉ’s Dragon’s Den with his product. He was also a tour operator running Walter’s Way Tours.

Mr Ryan-Purcell previously ran as an European election independent candidate in Ireland South in 2019.

He says his priorities for Cork North West are rooted in actionable goals, such as upgrading housing stock, enhancing local healthcare, and supporting farmers and food businesses.

‘Walter Ryan-Purcell is a dedicated advocate for Cork North West, with a depth of experience and a genuine passion for serving his community,’ said Independent Ireland leader an Cork South West TD Michael Collins. ‘His emphasis on sustainable growth, improved health services, and support for local industry reflects the values that Independent Ireland stands for. Walter is exactly the type of leader Cork North West needs — a practical visionary ready to make real change.’