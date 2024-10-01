Wallace offers some creature comforts at school in Clon

THERE’S a popular new arrival to Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty, in the form of a four-legged friend.

Wallace the dog is part of the school’s student well-being initiative and has proved a big hit with pupils and staff.

Wallace is a three-year-old labrador retriever and is described as ‘a friendly and gentle dog’.

In the weeks since his arrival, he has become an integral part of the school, providing comfort and support to those who need it.

Wallace receives the best care, at home and during school hours, and is primarily cared for by Clare Shorten, the school’s special needs assistant (SNA).

The school’s caretaker Kevin O’Sullivan and special educational needs teacher Kara O’Callaghan are also trained handlers that help Wallace carry out his vital duties.

The trio ensures that Wallace maintains a consistent routine that includes interacting with students and providing support during the school day.

‘We’re so fortunate to have Wallace here. He brings such a sense of calm and positivity to the school environment,’ said school principal Ann Marie Brosnan.

Wallace’s duties include attending classroom sessions, supporting individual students during more stressful moments, and participating in group activities.

As part of the school’s broader commitment to the well-being of all, Wallace is, of course, provided with his own space to rest and recharge, ensuring he stays healthy and happy while performing his role.

Vice-principal Brendan Walsh said Wallace has already made a real difference, especially with students,who may be feeling overwhelmed. ‘He’s such a comforting presence,’ he said.

The school community is excited to see how Wallace will continue to enrich the lives of students and staff in the years ahead.