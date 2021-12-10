Walk-in vaccination clinics at City Hall this weekend

THIS Saturday (December 11th) and Sunday (12th), a Moderna walk-in clinic for booster vaccinations for 50-69-year-olds and healthcare workers over 30 years old, will take place at Cork City Hall from 9am to 4pm with no appointment necessary.

You must wait at least five months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine to get your booster. If you have had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for six months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

For those attending for a booster dose, please note the following:

You should bring proof of Covid-19 vaccination (digital cert or vaccination card).

Healthcare workers should bring proof of work ID.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination, you should discuss them with your GP.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 vaccination walk-in clinics.