Walk-in Covid vaccinations clinics at Cork City Hall

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall from today (January 12th ) to Sunday January 16th and no appointment is necessary.

A walk-in clinic for the Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccination will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times:

Dose 1 and Dose 2 Walk-in Clinics

Wednesday 12 th January, 9am to 4pm - 12 years and older

January, 9am to 4pm - 12 years and older Saturday 15 th January, 9am to 4pm - 12 years and older

January, 9am to 4pm - 12 years and older Sunday 16th January, 10am to 6pm - 12 years and older

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 30 years and over will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:

Booster Walk-in 30 years and over

Thursday 13 th January, 8am to 5pm

January, 8am to 5pm Friday 14th January, 9am to 4pm

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for Healthcare Workers will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:

Booster Walk-in for Healthcare Workers

Wednesday 12 th January, 9am to 4pm - healthcare workers under 30

January, 9am to 4pm - healthcare workers under 30 Thursday 13 th January, 8am to 5pm - healthcare workers over 30

January, 8am to 5pm - healthcare workers over 30 Friday 14 th January, 9am to 4pm - healthcare workers over 30

January, 9am to 4pm - healthcare workers over 30 Saturday 15 th January, 9am to 4pm - healthcare workers under 30

January, 9am to 4pm - healthcare workers under 30 Sunday 16th January, 10am to 6pm - healthcare workers under 30

Meanwhile, in Bantry walk-in vaccination clinics will take place at Bantry Primary Care Centre today and tomorrow.

Booster walk-in clinics, 30 years and older

Wednesday 12 January, 9am to 4pm

Thursday 13 January, 9am to 4pm

Booster walk-in clinics, people aged 16 to 29

Wednesday 12 January, 9am to 4pm

Thursday 13 January, 9am to 4pm

Dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics

Wednesday 12 January, 9am to 4pm

Thursday 13 January, 9am to 4pm

If you have had COVID-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for three months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

For those attending for a Booster dose, please note the following;

You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)

Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 Vaccination walk-in clinics.

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)