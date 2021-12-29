Walk in Covid vaccination clinics at Cork City Hall

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall today, Thursday December 30th, and Friday December 31st and no appointment is necessary.

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 30 years and older will take place at the Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:

Wednesday December 29th 4 pm to 7.30pm

Thursday December 30th 8 am to 7.30pm

Friday December 31st 8 am to 1 pm

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for Healthcare Workers will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates (please note specific age group after each date):

Wednesday 29th December 8 am to 7.30pm – Healthcare Workers for all ages

Thursday December 30th 8 am to 7.30pm – Healthcare Workers over 30 only

Friday December 31st 8 am to 1 pm – Healthcare Workers over 30 only

A walk-in clinic for Dose 1 and Dose 2 of all ages will take place at the Cork City Hall today from 8.00am to 7.30pm

If you have had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for three months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

For those attending for a Booster dose, please note the following;

You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)

Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 Vaccination walk-in clinics.

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)

Meanwhile, the HSE confirmed there will be a walk-in clinic for the Covid-19 booster vaccination at Bantry’s Primary Care Centre at Dromleigh South on Thursday December 30th from 12.30pm to 4pm. The clinic is open to eligible people aged over 30.