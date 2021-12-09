Walk-in Covid vaccination clinic at Cork City Hall tomorrow

A walk-in Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Cork City Hall tomorrow, Friday December 10th.

There will be a Moderna walk-in Clinic for booster vaccinations for 50–69-year-olds only from 11 am to 5 pm and no appointment is necessary.

You must wait at least five months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine to get your booster. If you have had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for six months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

For a booster dose, please note the following:

You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)

Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination, you should discuss them with your GP.

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)