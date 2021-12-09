News

Walk-in Covid vaccination clinic at Cork City Hall tomorrow

December 9th, 2021 4:50 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

A walk-in vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall tomorrow from 11am to 5pm (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

A walk-in Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Cork City Hall tomorrow, Friday  December 10th.

There will be a Moderna walk-in Clinic for booster vaccinations for 50–69-year-olds only from 11 am to 5 pm and no appointment is necessary.

You must wait at least five months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine to get your booster. If you have had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for six months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

For a booster dose, please note the following:

  • You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)
  • Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination, you should discuss them with your GP.

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)

Advertisement

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.