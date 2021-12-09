Walk-in Covid vaccination clinic at Cork City Hall tomorrow

A walk-in Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Cork City Hall tomorrow, Friday December 10th.
There will be a Moderna walk-in Clinic for booster vaccinations for 50–69-year-olds only from 11 am to 5 pm and no appointment is necessary.
You must wait at least five months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine to get your booster. If you have had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for six months after your infection before you get a booster dose.
For a booster dose, please note the following:
- You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)
- Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID
If you have any concerns regarding vaccination, you should discuss them with your GP.
For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)