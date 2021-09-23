Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics in Cork City Hall this weekend

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic will take place at the Cork City Hall this Friday from 2-4pm and on Saturday from 11am-2pm. No appointment is necessary.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12 years and over. Those aged 12 to 15 will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need your: PPSN, photo ID, Eircode, an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, it must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose. You should also bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.