Walk-in clinics for Covid-19 booster vaccinations

BOOSTER vaccines for Covid-19 will be available in West Cork again this weekend and into next week, as the HSE urges those who are due a booster or unsure of their vaccine status to avail of the service.

Walk-in clinics will be open in Bantry, Clonakilty and Skibbereen.

Dates and locations

Bantry Newtown CVC, Newtown, Bantry, P75 H304

Friday, February 10th : 9am-1pm and 2pm-4pm (open to those aged 12+)

Friday, February 17th: 9am-1pm and 2pm-4pm (open to those aged 12+)

Clonakilty GAA Club (Mobile Vaccination Unit) Ahamilla, Clonakilty, P85 WN84

Tuesday, February 14th: 10am-12:30pm and 1:30pm-3:30pm (open to those aged 12+)

Skibbereen CVC, Dental Building, Hospital Grounds, Coolnagarrane, Skibbereen, P81 HC43

Wednesday, February 15th: 9am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

'We encourage everyone to check their vaccination status - especially those aged 18-49 who are due their second booster - and come along, or make an appointment, for a clinic near you,' said Dr Anne Sheahan, area director of public health for Cork and Kerry.

'It is a very safe vaccine and will offer added protection. Numbers are stabilising, but people can still become very sick with the infection and our best ammunition against COVID is vaccination.'