Visitor restrictions at Bantry General Hospital

There are strict visitation restrictions in place at Bantry General Hospital due to a high volume of patients with the flu.
In a statement released today, the hospital said:
'Due to a high volume of patients confirmed with influenza in Bantry strict visiting restrictions have been put in place.
'In the interest of patient safety, the hospital are asking that anyone experiencing any signs or symptoms of influenza contact their local health provider in the first instance.
'The public are also being reminded of the importance of performing hand hygiene when visiting hospitals and would like to thank the public for their co-operation.'