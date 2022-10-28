Visiting restrictions in place at Bantry hospital

VISITING has been suspended in Bantry General Hospital due to an infection outbreak.

In a statement, the hospital management team confirmed the restrictions are effective immediately from today, October 28th.

While visiting has been suspended, certain exceptions will be made for compassionate reasons.

Where this is necessary visits must be arranged with the nurse in charge of the ward by contacting the hospital's switchboard on 027-50133 and requesting the required ward.

The hospital management team have advised that visiting restrictions will be reviewed on a weekly basis, but did also say that 'visiting may be further suspended during periods of outbreak to minimise transmission of infection'.

All visitors 'must wear a surgical facemask while in the hospital which covers the mouth and nose at all times'.