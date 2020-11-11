Villages to get bike repair stations in Co Council pilot

BOTH Crosshaven and Passage West are set to pilot public bike repair stations that will allow cyclists to repair their bikes in open public spaces.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley told The Southern Star that Cork County Council has agreed to purchase two of these stations, with one to be installed by the outdoor gym on the Crosshaven Railway Walk.

‘We get a lot of cyclists down here in Crosshaven so we are delighted that Cork County Council has agreed to trial one here and in Passage West. These are a common sight in mainland Europe and they look amazing,’ said Cllr Buckley.

‘It had been suggested to me a couple of months ago by a local guy and I got onto Cork County Council about it. We were very fortunate that Vincent Flourish, an engineer there saw it and the opportunity arose and he was able to get funding for it. It was lovely, too, as this wasn’t something we had to push for, like other things.’

Cllr Buckley said that these bike stations are relatively cheap enough to buy and if the trials are successful in both towns, it is envisaged that other communities will also receive them.

The public repair and pump station will be a one-stop-shop for cyclists as well as skateboarders and will give the opportunity to repair bikes and tyres in one convenient place.

‘Our repair public bike stations are going to be red of course and they have been ordered already. They are made from highly durable steel and come with 10 repair tools, including screwdrivers, flat wrenches, hex key set, tyre levels as well as skateboard tools. The bikes can also be easily hung by the saddle and the repair station and pump come in one unit.’