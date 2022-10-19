Victory for Gougane Barra

THE windfarm proposed for the land above Gougane Barra has been shelved, it appears. The people of the area have made their voices – and opposition – known by saying definitively that they don’t want large metal structures dominating one of Ireland’s most stunning locations.
It is not often that a local David manages to overpower the Goliath of the planning system in this country, but when it happens, it can only mean a victory for democracy.
One got the impression that the well-briefed community groups in this most spectacular of valleys were determined that even if they had lost this hurdle, they would have dusted themselves off and faced the next one with just as much determination, to ensure this very special place, and hugely historical area, was kept as close to nature as possible.