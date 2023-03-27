BREAKING: Valerie French murder: retrial date set

By ALISON O'RIORDAN

A DATE has been set in November for the retrial of James Kilroy, who is accused of the murder of his wife, Leap woman Valerie French, at their rural Co Mayo home.

Park ranger Mr Kilroy (49), with an address at Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo is charged with murdering mother of three Valerie French Kilroy (41) at their home between June 13, 2019 and June 14, 2019, both dates inclusive.

At a trial earlier this month, Mr Kilroy had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. However, the trial collapsed at the Central Criminal Court after an ‘unexpected, complex matter’ arose in the case.

Now Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring has set November 6th as the date for Mr Kilroy's retrial before a jury at the Central Criminal Court.