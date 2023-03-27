News

BREAKING: Valerie French murder: retrial date set

March 27th, 2023 12:42 PM

By Southern Star Team

James Kilroy has been charged with the murder of West Cork woman Valerie French Kilroy. (Photo: Conor McKeown)

Share this article

By ALISON O'RIORDAN

A DATE has been set in November for the retrial of James Kilroy, who is accused of the murder of his wife, Leap woman Valerie French, at their rural Co Mayo home.

Park ranger Mr Kilroy (49), with an address at Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo is charged with murdering mother of three Valerie French Kilroy (41) at their home between June 13, 2019 and June 14, 2019, both dates inclusive.

At a trial earlier this month, Mr Kilroy had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. However, the trial collapsed at the Central Criminal Court after an ‘unexpected, complex matter’ arose in the case.

Now Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring has set November 6th as the date for Mr Kilroy's retrial before a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

 

 

 

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.