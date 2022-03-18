Upgrades to Skibbereen water treatment plant complete

THE Ballyhilty Water Treatment Plant just outside Skibbereen has been completed as part of a €28m investment by Irish Water.

The project included the provision of over 35km of new water mains and associated pumping stations, enhanced treatment facilities at both Ballyhilty Water Treatment Plant and Lake Cross which is also located near Skibbereen.

Seán Twohig is Irish Water said: ‘This was a very interesting and complex project to work on due to the vast area that needed to be covered. We have over 35km of water mains that were upgraded and the pumping stations that are associated with those, not to mention the treatment plants at Ballyhilty and Lake Cross that were also upgraded. Sherkin Island, Schull, Leap, Castledonovan and Skibbereen itself have been included in the scope of the works and now homes and businesses in these areas will benefit from it.’

Louise O’Donovan, the General Manager of The Eldon Hotel added: ‘A reliable water supply is crucial for us and all businesses in the area. To know that we can make sure our customers can have the best service we can offer including a clean, safe water supply is fantastic. We welcome the completion of the Irish Water project and hope that it will allow all businesses to prosper and grow in Skibbereen and its surrounding areas.’