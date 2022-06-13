News

Union Hall RNLI called to assist fishing vessel off Stags

June 13th, 2022 6:19 PM

The RNLI in Union Hall assisting a fishing vessel broken down off The Stags today. Photo: Andrew Harris

Union Hall's RNLI lifeboat was launched today to come to the aid of a fishing vessel that had broken down off The Stags. The vessel and crew were brought safely back alongside the pier at Keelbeg Union Hall.

