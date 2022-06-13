Union Hall's RNLI lifeboat was launched today to come to the aid of a fishing vessel that had broken down off The Stags. The vessel and crew were brought safely back alongside the pier at Keelbeg Union Hall.
Union Hall RNLI called to assist fishing vessel off Stags
June 13th, 2022 6:19 PM
