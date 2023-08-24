Ukrainian Independence Day to be celebrated in Skibbereen

UKRAINIAN refugees will celebrate their country's Independence Day this evening in Skibbereen, with a celebration taking place at the O'Donovan Rossa GAA club from 6-8.30pm.

The event has been organised by a group of Ukrainians who are living in the area, with help from West Cork Development Partnership.

An evening of poetry, music and entertainment is planned, with sandwiches and cakes available.

A spokesperson from the West Cork Development Partnership told The Southern Star that the event has been organised mainly by Ukrainians who wish to show support for their comrades during the ongoing war.

It will be a bittersweet event for some of the attendees, with many people still left behind in Ukraine – either to fight for their country or as they have been unable to leave.

Donations will be taken on the night, which will be put towards a fund run by the Ukrainian NGO 'Wizards of the Big City'. The fund will help those in need in areas such as Donbas, Odesa and Kharkiv.