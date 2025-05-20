Ukrainian evacuees to be removed from Skibbereen's Eldon Hotel

SEVEN Ukrainians currently residing in the Eldon Hotel in Skibbereen are to be relocated at the start of next month as part of a wider relocation programme by the Department of Justice, as the need for accommodation for people fleeing the war decreases across the country.

Five properties in Cork county, including the Eldon Hotel, will be affected in the coming months, with the seven residents in the Eldon Hotel being relocated on June 1st.

Some of the seven residents have been living in the hotel for the past two or three years, and it is not clear yet where they will be relocated to and whether they will be able to remain in the area.

The other accommodating centres in Cork include the Grand Hotel in Fermoy, Quality Hotel in Youghal, IEC in Kanturk and the Carrigrohane Student Villages in Cork city.

According to a community update from the Department of Justice and seen by The Southern Star, the process of relocating Ukrainians was paused in March to allow for greater planning and notice periods for residents.

‘Relocations of residents from some Ukraine properties are now being planned in June, and continue throughout the summer period.’

It added that the need for accommodation for people affected by the war in Ukraine is reducing and this is expected to continue.

‘Many people are choosing to move on from state-sponsored accommodation or are leaving Ireland. State accommodation contracts may also be ending where compliance issues arise, or where the owner chooses to end their contract.’

The department also said that given the number of moves that will take place over the next few weeks, and the dispersed natures of available accommodation options, new accommodation may not be available in the same area.