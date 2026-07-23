Union Hall drainage works in the pipeline

A DRAINAGE pipe in Union Hall could be replaced later this year once funding is allocated, writes Martin Steinmetz.

Traffic disruption is expected for the duration of the works, a meeting of the council’s West Cork Municipal District heard. Area engineer John Ahern said there had been an indication that allocation of the funding was being finalised, but it would most likely be secured in the coming weeks and work on the project could proceed as soon as September or October this year. The works are expected to be completed in 2027.

‘I would just caution everybody that the pipe size is quite substantial so there would be quite a bit of disruption. It’s going to be challenging because we’re talking about the installation of a three-foot pipe. This can cause congestion in Union Hall ,’ he said. News of the upgrade was welcomed by local councillors, with Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) saying the news would be welcomed by residents who had organised a meeting where the issue would be raised.

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Cllr Brendan McCarthy (FG) said that the work, once completed, would pave the way for road improvements, footpath enhancement and other projects such as the GAA’s plans to upgrade drainage and lighting.

‘This drain has been holding up much of that and I’m glad I’ve been working with my colleague, Senator Noel O’Donovan, trying to push this all the way for the last number of years. I’m delighted we have positive news eventually.’