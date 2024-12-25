Uisce Éireann carrying out repairs to Clonakilty water mains

UISCE Éireann says its crews are working to restore a water supply to homes following a significant burst in water mains close to Clonakilty on Christmas Eve.

Customers in both Shannonvale and Ballinascarthy are currently experiencing a disruption to their supply while crews work to repair the burst.

Uisce Éireann’s Michéal O’Mahony assured customers that repairs will be carried out as quickly as possible.

‘We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we regret the inconvenience caused. We are working to restore normal supply across to customers affected,’ he said.

Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage. However, it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann said its customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries.

Uisce Éireann also launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number on the Water Service Updates page.