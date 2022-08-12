UCC's popular 'touch tank' is back at Lough Hyne

CHILDREN and adults alike will have the opportunity to learn about, see, and even hold a variety of Cork’s hidden marine wildlife as part of a special University College Cork-led event to mark Heritage Week.

Back from its pandemic-induced hiatus, the Lough Hyne Touch Tank event will afford curious minds a chance to learn more about different starfish, crabs, sponges, urchins, sea squirts and more at this unique event near Skibbereen on Saturday, August 13th.

Run since 2005 in conjunction with Skibbereen Heritage Centre, the UCC Lough Hyne research team from the school of biological, earth and environmental sciences scuba-dive into the depths Lough Hyne to collect some common marine animals, which are then brought back to holding tanks for talks and demonstrations.

Project-lead Professor Rob McAllen said the occasion is a chance to witness wildlife that is usually hidden from view.

The Lough Hyne Touch tank event takes place on Saturday August 13th from 11.15am to 1pm, at the North Shore Car Park.

Organisers have said that with the high temperatures expected this weekend, they may have to shorten the event for the animal's welfare - so arrive early to avoid disappointment.