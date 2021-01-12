Two men arrested and charged over Carrigaline car thefts

Gardaí have arrested and charged two men in relation to theft incidents that occurred in Carrigaline earlier this month.

On January 1st, gardaí received reports that seven vehicles had been broken into and a car had been stolen in the Carrigaline area overnight and an investigation was launched by detective and uniform gardaí in Cork city. Each scene was examined and CCTV footage was gathered from the area resulting in potential suspects being nominated.

On January 8th, gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Cork city where they found a designer jacket that was believed to have been stolen from one of the cars. No arrest was made following this search. The following day, gardaí arrested a man, aged in his late teens, in relation to these incidents. He was later charged to appear before Cork City District Court on January 25th

On January 11th, gardaí arrested a second man, also aged in his late teens, in relation to these incidents and he has also been charged to appear before Cork City District Court on January 25th.

Speaking today, community engagement Supt John Deasy said: 'We all need to play our part in preventing this type of crime from happening. I know sometimes it’s the last thing you want to do after a day's work, but you must ensure you are not leaving tools, laptops, cash etc in your car. Most importantly, lock your car. Around one in every three of our theft from vehicle incidents involve unlocked vehicles. Criminals will go around housing estates trying to open car doors until they get one unlock. Please, let's not make it easy for them by locking your car.'

Investigations into these incidents are continuing and proactive patrols are being carried out on a 24 hour basis.