Two juveniles suspected as seven stolen bicycles recovered in Macroom

GARDAÍ have returned seven stolen bicycles to their owners in West Cork.

The seven bicycles were stolen in separate incidents in the Macroom area during August and September.

Gardaí from the Macroom District carried out an investigation which involved the examination of CCTV and gathering vital information from the community through house-to-house enquiries.

As a result, two juveniles were identified as possible suspects and seven bicycles were recovered. They have now all been returned to their rightful owners.

The two juveniles will now be dealt with through the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

As part of National Bike Week, crime prevention officer for the West Cork Garda Division Sgt James O’Donovan appealed to all bicycle owners to take extra precautions.

‘We are appealing to everyone from the pros to the Sunday cyclist to lock their bikes as securely as possible. People are investing in more expensive bikes so it makes sense to invest in quality locks to prevent bike theft.

’A few simple tips such as spending 10% to 20% of the value of the bike on two locks, locking your bike tightly to an immovable object and keep the lock off the ground, will make life difficult for the thief. Take a photo of your bike, note the serial number and email it back to yourself so you have a record of it.’

‘If you are buying a second hand bike, look for proof of ownership before purchasing,’ he added. ‘If your bike is stolen, report the theft to gardaí as soon as you can.’