Two further dog wardens funded for Cork County Council region

Cork County Council’s Seamus De Faoite confirmed at the most recent Western Committee meeting that they have got funding to employ two additional dog wardens, which will bring the number for the county to eight.

The news comes as councillors listed a litany of transgressions by dog owners, including the dog fouling and the control of the animals in public places like beaches.

Children and older people who have a genuine fear of dogs shouldn’t have to contend with them running off their lead, said Fine Gael Cllr John Michael Foley .

‘Some dog owners seem to have it in their mind that they can go down to the beach and leave the dog off the minute they reach the beach, and that the dog can do what it likes on the beach,’ said Cllr Foley.

‘There are signs up on nearly every beach but people don’t seem to be adhering to it. How do we get it in the mindset of dog owners that this is not acceptable?’ he asked.

Cllr Foley said it is unfair to have a child, who is afraid of dogs, exposed to them running off their lead, loose on the beach.

Social Democrat Cllr Ann Bambury said she experienced such an incident with her own daughter the previous weekend.

‘She was down near the water when a dog came out of nowhere and jumped on her, and there was no owner to be found. For any child that has a fear of dogs, this is hugely traumatic,’ she said.

‘We need to encourage people to abide by the by-laws and not take their dogs of their leash, especially when there are children around,’ she added.

Meanwhile, Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) told his colleagues that a lovely walk in Courtmacsherry’s famous bluebell wood was marred by the sight of lots of bags containing canine excrement.

‘People went to the trouble of picking it up and then they threw it into the grass,’ he said.

‘The problem with that is the grass will grow over it but the dog poo in the plastic will not decompose as fast.’

Cllr Sexton said more signage across the different municipal district area might help.

‘I know people have got better at picking it up, but leaving it in the bag is not the answer.’

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said the problem is widespread, but she praised children attending Scoil Bhríde, St Matthias National School and Ballydehob Community Playgroup who are running an art competition to highlight the level of dog fouling at Greenmount and Church Road in Ballydehob, which lead to their schools.

‘The campaign is working so it would be good to thank the children for the good work they are doing at such a young age,’ she said.