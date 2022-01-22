Two EuroMillions tickets were sold in Cork

Ireland has three new National Lottery millionaires and two of them bought tickets in Cork.

Due to the special EuroMillions Raffle draw, two players in Cork and one player in Galway became overnight millionaires by each winning the €1m raffle prize on offer.

The EuroMillions Raffle draw guaranteed that 100 EuroMillions players across all nine participating countries would each win one of the €1m raffle prizes.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the three winning selling locations of the €1m raffle prize in Cork and Galway are all retail based.

‘For any National Lottery prizes over €1m, we always ensure that we give the lucky winners a number of days to allow their life-changing win to sink in before we announce the exact winning location. We look forward to sharing the news of the three big wins with the local retailers and I’m sure there will be plenty of celebrations when their wins are announced,’ added spokesperson.

The National Lottery has advised all of Friday night’s big EuroMillions winners to check their tickets carefully and if they have a winning ticket in their possession, they should sign it immediately and keep it in a safe place. To claim their prize, winners are asked to make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for their prize to be paid.