TV, stereo and a vehicle dumped at pretty Rineen

A LARGE TV, a stereo, a video machine and possibly an entire vehicle have been ‘dumped’ at the pretty inlet beside Rineen pier.

The rubbish has been building there in recent months, according to local residents.

‘I go walking my dog there and I have seen everything from ladders to furniture and now even a camper van,’ said Kate Toulis, who goes there regularly.

‘I used to go there with a bag every so often and pick up things like discarded cans and the like, but this is way beyond me now. It’s disgraceful, because it’s such a tourist spot and some tourists boats go out from the pier here. What must they think?’ she asked.

Kate said a number of local residents have commented on the rise in illegal fly-tipping there in recent months and the fact that the items are getting bigger recently.

She said she thinks the camper van may have been abandoned there because in recent weeks the registration plates have been covered over with a sheet, but the rear plate is easily readable once the cover is removed.

‘There is an old mussel raft dumped there and things like that are a terrific danger to sea life, because there is a lot of plastic in them too. I just don’t know how people get away with it.’

Ms Toolis said the area is really beautiful and it is disheartening that someone would make the effort to drive there to discard their rubbish when there is a facility in Skibbereen.

The local litter warden has been informed of the dumping.

This week it was reported on the ‘Ballineen Agus Enniskeane’ community Facebook page that nappies had been thrown over the bridge in Ballineen. ‘It’s disgusting and the people who do it are even more disgusting,’ said the poster.

One person on the post said they had seen a passenger in a car just outside Coppeen throwing rubbish out the window. ‘I beeped my horn at them and got the finger as I passed,’ said the post. ‘I have a photo of the car so I’m going putting it up and the full reg of the car too. Name and shame is the only way to go to stop people like this,’ they added.

