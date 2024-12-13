TV producers send call to West Cork contractors

A CALL has gone out to West Cork for agriculture contactors who may be interested in appearing on a TV showing their working lives.

TG4 and New Departures Media are back with a new series of ‘Contractors’ where the programme makers delve into the working lives of agricultural contractors from across Ireland over a 12-month period.

The 2024 series featured eight contracting crews from Meath, Waterford, Cork, Kerry, Cavan and Donegal the highlighted their professional challenges, the high and lows of their daily routine, and their hopes and dreams, presenting a no-holds barred portrait of the crews for hire – all members of an agricultural sub-economy without which farming would not be possible.

Contractors aims to offer a unique, practical and personal insight into contemporary life in rural Ireland.

So who are they looking for in 2025?

‘Big contractors, small contractors, men, women, foreigners, Gaeilgeoirí, grass, tillage, fruit, vegetables, forestry,’ said producer Fiona Ní Chéirín.

The deadline for applications is December 20th, with filming beginning in 2025 on the latest series.

To apply drop an email to [email protected] and the programme’s makers will be in touch.