Trial for man (38) on rape charges

A 38-YEAR-old man accused of rape, aggravated sexual assault and threats to kill a female has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

At Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday, Gda Kieran Coughlan of Clonakilty Garda Station told Judge James McNulty that he had served the book of evidence on the accused earlier on the morning of the court. The accused faces six charges including two charges of the rape of a female, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, the production of a knife and threats to kill on a date from earlier this year in a West Cork town.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the director of prosecutions has consented for the accused to be sent forward for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge McNulty was told reporting restrictions had previously been imposed in this case, while he issued an alibi warning to the accused. The court heard that no bail application was being made and the judge extended free legal aid to include one junior and one senior counsel for the trial.

The accused’s solicitor asked for free legal aid to be awarded.

The accused was remanded in custody until a trial date at the Central Criminal Court is fixed.