Joshua (2) laid to rest after choking tragedy

THE TWO-year-old boy who died in Skibbereen, in what is believed to be a tragic choking incident, was named last week.

Joshua Odonkor was laid to rest at St Patrick’s Cemetery in the town at the weekend, having passed away at his home last Wednesday night.

Gardaí confirmed to The Southern Star that they attended the scene shortly after 9pm on the night, at a house in the town.

It is believed the toddler got into difficulty after eating a grape at his home, and paramedics were called to the scene immediately, but were unable to save the boy.

He had recently moved to Skibbereen, with his parents Philomena and Moses, and brother Emmanuel.

The coroner was notified and a post-mortem took place last week at Cork University Hospital. Gardaí said it was a ‘tragic accident’.