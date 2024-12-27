Trad duo are November persons of month

FIDDLE-player Matt Cranitch and accordionist Jackie Daly were jointly awarded November’s Cork Person of the Month Award for their contribution to the Sliabh Luachra tradition of Irish music.

The Sliabh Luachra musical tradition unique to the Cork/Kerry border area and renowned for its distinctive style of playing and special repertoire of tunes.

Matt is a world-renowned and award-winning fiddle-player, renowned for his knowledge of Irish traditional music.

He has taught a number of courses in Irish traditional music at UCC and served as a long-time consultant for the Geantraí series on TG4.

Jackie Daly is synonymous with the button accordion in the world of Irish traditional music.

He also has a lifelong affinity for fiddle music and worked with the late Cork-based musicians Séamus Creagh, Kevin Burke, Máire O’Keeffe, and, most recently, with Matt Cranitch. Originally from Kanturk, Jackie has been honoured with titles including the TG4 Gradam Ceoil Award.

‘When Matt and Jackie come together to play anything from slides and polkas to reels and airs, whether in the studio or in live performance, they display not only their immense level of musical virtuosity but also their respect, love, and deep understanding of the vibrant musical tradition of Sliabh Luachra,’ said organiser Manus O’Callaghan.

Their names now go forward alongside other monthly winners for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the annual gala lunch in January.