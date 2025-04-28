Top STEM award for Bandon pupil Faye

Local Bandon Grammar School student Faye Terry was among the winners of a recent STEM competition run in Limerick, while Schull Community College’s Sofia Harrap was among the finalists in the same science competition.

Faye and Sofia were among 100 students from 16 schools who took part in the 2025 BD STEM Stars competition at the BD RCI site, Castletroy last month.

Faye impressed the judges with the solid research and dedication shown in their ‘Mind over Matter – a Statistical Analysis’ project, earning the local pupil the award for Best Research Poster and €1,000.

Meanwhile, Ms Harrap from Schull addressed ACL injuries amongst women, with her specialised strengthening exercise programme design.

Speaking on the day, BD RCI Site Lead Sean Wall said that the growth of the competition reflects the growth of interest in STEM subjects.

The competition was first held six years ago and is intended to promote and encourage participation in STEM subjects for second level students.

The brief given to the competitors is to devise solutions that positively impact on and advance the world of healthcare.

Last year, the joint winners were Etaoin Healy Bastow and Ronan Hawkins, both from Kinsale Community School.